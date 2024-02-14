Barcelona target addresses transfer speculation – “I don’t think they have my number”

In recent weeks, Barcelona have been strongly linked with making a summer move for Aleix Garcia. Previously, the 26-year-old admitted that joining the Blaugrana would be a “dream move”, comments that angered fans and officials at current club Girona, where he has been in sensational form this season.

Barcelona tried for Garcia in January, but their ongoing financial woes meant that a deal was not possible. However, they look set to try again in the summer, although again, it was depend on whether it is affordable.

Garcia was asked about the Barcelona links at an event on Wednesday, as per Sport. He was much less reversed on this occasion, which is sure to please Girona following the events of a few months ago.

“I don’t think they have my number. When you play well, you attract a lot of teams and rumours start to come out. At the end of the season everything will be dealt with.”

Garcia also commented on the comparisons between Michel Sanchez, his manager at Girona, and the legendary Pep Guardiola.

“They are passionate about football, they have a lot of similarities. Michel learns a lot from Pep, they are in contact because they are part of the same group.”

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona do try to sign Garcia this summer. He would be an excellent addition to their midfield department, although it would be rather bloated if he does join.