Barcelona relying on Everton to be relegated from Premier League in order to compete for midfield target

Barcelona are to look to sign a new defensive midfielder in the summer, given that Oriol Romeu has struggled as Sergio Busquets’ replacement this season. A top-level player is wanted by Sporting Director Deco, who has listed Everton’s Amadou Onana as an ideal option for the Catalans.

The problem for Barcelona in regards to Onana is that they are very unlikely to be able to afford him at this stage. Their ongoing financial woes means that they cannot splash out as before, which restricts their ability to sign their ideal targets.

There has been talk that Everton would want in the region of €60m for Onana, a figure that Barcelona cannot afford. However, as Marca note, the Toffees’ relegation from the Premier League could well see this asking price drop, which would give the Blaugrana more hope of doing a deal.

Everton currently sit in the relegation zone, one point behind Luton Town. Onana would likely push for the exit door if they drop down to the Championship, and Barcelona may need to hope for that if they are to have any chance in securing his signature this summer.