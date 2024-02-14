Barcelona relief as key player has no intention in leaving this summer amid interest from Bayern Munich

On Wednesday, it was reported that the agent of Ronald Araujo had arrived in Barcelona to hold talks with club officials – it comes amid significant speculation that Bayern Munich want to sign the Uruguayan defender.

Barcelona are very reluctant to sell Araujo this summer despite their well documented financial problems, as they see him as a key player for both now and the future. Within the Catalan club, he is strongly considered as their best defender, and they would much rather sell others – such as Jules Kounde – over Araujo.

The meeting heralded good news for Barcelona, as Jijantes FC have reported that Araujo’s agent told Deco that the player intends to see out the remainder of his contract at the very least, meaning that no sale will be considered this summer.

💣 EXCLUSIVA @JijantesFC Primera cumbre entre los agentes de Ronald Araújo y Deco este mediodía en Barcelona. En la reunión, de 3 horas de duración, se ha abordado la renovación del jugador uruguayo. Su entorno asegura que el jugador es feliz en Barcelona y se quedará en el… pic.twitter.com/IrginCNJQW — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) February 14, 2024

Furthermore, discussions were held over a possible new contract for Araujo, something that Barcelona intend to present to the 24-year-old. However, at this stage, there’s no indications as to whether this is something that will be possible.