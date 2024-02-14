Barcelona receive €60m offer from Tottenham Hotspur for midfielder – report

Barcelona are trying to gain some clarity on the future of star midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the coming months, with a new contract or a sale being the two routes that Barcelona have drawn up for the Dutchman. Already he is attracting interest from elsewhere though, according to the latest in Catalonia.

With a yearly salary of nearly €25m, Barcelona either want to bring down his wages to around €15m with a new contract, or sell him this summer, as per Sport. They also carry a report from Jijantes that claims that Tottenham Hotspur have made a €60m offer for de Jong. Spurs are willing to offer him a four-year deal with a pay packet that would come close to what he currently earns in Barcelona if he hits targets. It should be said that these reports have not been confirmed in England at the time of writing.

Earlier it was reported that Barcelona are looking for €100m for de Jong, which would see them some way apart on their valuation. They feel it is a fair asking price given deals for Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez exceeded that figure.

Their resolve will be tested though. It has been claimed that it would cost aroud €77m in total to keep de Jong on the books, and while €60m is probably below his market value, Barcelona will be desperate to find a way of reducing their costs. If de Jong is not open to a renewal – so far he hasn’t made any indications of what he would like to do – then Barcelona may be tempted to accept it.