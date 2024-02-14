Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez to be without two forwards for Napoli clash in Champions League

Barcelona had been hoping they might have reinforcements for their Champions League clash with Napoli next week, but it appears as if Xavi Hernandez will be relying on a 35-year-old and a 16-year-old, and Raphinha.

Ferran Torres and Joao Felix were both ruled out within the space of a few days, missing multiple weeks with their injuries, and Diario AS say that their slim chances of making it back for the Napoli game are dwindling even further.

Felix was more likely to recover from his ankle sprain, and there had been some talk of a pain-killing injection in Can Barca, but that option is now ruled out. Meanwhile Torres’ hamstring tear will also keep him sidelined. Neither are necessarily ruled out for their clash against Getafe the following weekend.

He will have some extra depth, with Sergi Roberto and Oriol Romeu both expected to be back by next Wednesday. Neither are likely to start, with midfield being the heaviest competition in the Barcelona squad.

Further forward, Brazilian winger Raphinha is easing his way back from his own hamstring problem, and did see minutes against Granada on Sunday. He played on the left, as an auxiliary left-back, which could suggest that Xavi might use him on that side against Napoli. Lamine Yamal is their most dangerous player currently, and both play the same position, although Xavi could opt for a fourth midfielder instead of using one of them out of position.