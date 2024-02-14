Barcelona have received offers for three significant first team players as busy summer looms

It’s shaping up to be a massively important summer transfer window for Barcelona. Their ongoing financial woes means that significant sales are likely to be required in order for their targets to be signed, and at this stage, their players are not short of interest.

After it was reported on Wednesday that Tottenham Hotspur had submitted an offer for Frenkie de Jong, who could end up being sold this summer, Sport have now reported that two more bids have been received by Barcelona in recent weeks.

They are for Ronald Araujo, who has attracted very strong interest from Bayern Munich over the last few months, and Raphinha. In the case of the Uruguayan defender, an offer of €70m has been received, which Barcelona are very reluctant to accept as they view Araujo as an untouchable player. In Raphinha’s case, the proposal received has come from an unnamed club.

Barcelona could end up parting ways with two or three key players this summer, something that could be necessary if they are to give their next manager enough funds to secure their signings. The situation will certainly be one to watch over the coming months.