Antoine Griezmann presented with a ring from teammate on Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air in Spain today – while traditionally Valentine’s Day tends to be a more anglophone celebration, it has been a theme amongst the premier footballers. Not for the first time this season, Antoine Griezmann is the apple of someone’s eye.
After Brahim Diaz produced a brilliant winner for Real Madrid against RB Leipzig, he revealed his Valentine’s Day love to the media. Today, Antoine Griezmann was called into a meeting room for a gift from none other than teammate Memphis Depay. The Dutchman presented him with an expensive looking gold ring, bearing a number 7 and looking not dissimilar to a Superbowl ring – Griezmann is a fan of the NFL.
It is #ValentinesDay.
With love, from Memphis, to Antoine Griezmann.
Griezmann became Atletico Madrid’s top scorer in their history this season, surpassing Luis Aragones, drawing him even closer to the adoring Metropolitano.
It’s been a celebratory week for Memphis, who on Tuesday celebrated his 30th birthday in Madrid by inviting the whole squad to a privately catered dinner.
🇳🇱🎂 Memphis Depay invited the whole team to dinner last night for his 30th birthday.
Players like Paul Pogba also attended.
Players like Paul Pogba also attended.
