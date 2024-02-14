Antoine Griezmann presented with a ring from teammate on Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air in Spain today – while traditionally Valentine’s Day tends to be a more anglophone celebration, it has been a theme amongst the premier footballers. Not for the first time this season, Antoine Griezmann is the apple of someone’s eye.

After Brahim Diaz produced a brilliant winner for Real Madrid against RB Leipzig, he revealed his Valentine’s Day love to the media. Today, Antoine Griezmann was called into a meeting room for a gift from none other than teammate Memphis Depay. The Dutchman presented him with an expensive looking gold ring, bearing a number 7 and looking not dissimilar to a Superbowl ring – Griezmann is a fan of the NFL.

Griezmann became Atletico Madrid’s top scorer in their history this season, surpassing Luis Aragones, drawing him even closer to the adoring Metropolitano.

It’s been a celebratory week for Memphis, who on Tuesday celebrated his 30th birthday in Madrid by inviting the whole squad to a privately catered dinner.