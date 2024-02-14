Agents of manager target and star player arrive in Barcelona

The representatives of Barcelona star defender Ronald Araujo and reported managerial target Roberto de Zerbi have arrived in the Catalan capital, amid rumours of talks for both.

Jijantes captured footage of both Edmundo Kabchi and Edoardo Crnjar disembarking at Barcelona’s El Prat airport, and say that Araujo’s contract situation was the principal issue on the table.

ℹ INFORMA @JijantesFC ✈ Aterrizan en Barcelona Edmundo Kabchi y Edoardo Crnjar, agentes de Ronald Araújo y Roberto De Zerbi ✍🏼 La renovación del uruguayo y las propuestas que tiene el central encima de la mesa, los principales temas de reunión de sus agentes con el jugador… pic.twitter.com/6f9LWrWGiM — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) February 14, 2024

Araujo has a contract at Barcelona until 2026, but has received heavy interest from Bayern Munich. Barcelona are keen to renew his deal, but if no agreement is found, then it could see the Uruguayan on the move this summer, as the Blaugrana look to ease their financial issues.

🚨 Edmundo Kabchi and Edoardo Crnjar, agents of Ronald Araújo and Roberto De Zerbi, have just arrived in Barcelona. The renewal of the Uruguayan and the proposals that he has are will be discussed. @monfortcarlos — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 14, 2024

Meanwhile Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has been suggested as one of President Joan Laporta’s preferred options to take over from Xavi Hernandez in the summer. Matteo Moretto revealed to Football España that the chances are de Zerbi does not sign for Barcelona, as he would rather remain in the Premier League.