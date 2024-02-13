WATCH: Spectators left dumbfounded as RB Leipzig goal disallowed, Real Madrid survive big scare

It’s been a very poor opening to the match by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with RB Leipzig, although they haven’t been punished, as the score remains 0-0. However, they could have been, having seemingly been handed a big let-off inside the opening few minutes.

Leipzig thought they had the lead inside 120 seconds after Benjamin Sesko headed in from a mishit shot from Xavier Schlager. However, it was ruled out, seemingly for offside, although replays showed that Sesko himself was being played on by Rodrygo, who was late in coming out from the corner.

This is the most disgraceful decision I’ve seen since the historic robbery vs Almeria, how is this disallowed? Where is the foul or offside? pic.twitter.com/4laPU3y3TL — ` (@a3avd_) February 13, 2024

VAR checked the decision, and sided with the on-field decision, which bewildered many spectators on social media. However, it can be noted that Andriy Lunin is possibly impeded by a Leipzig that is offside when Schlager’s shot comes in, so that may be the reason why Real Madrid have not fallen behind.