WATCH: Real Madrid lead minutes into second half, Brahim Diaz scores stunning solo goal

After a very poor first half, Real Madrid needed a big response in the early stages of the second 45 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with RB Leipzig. Fortunately, they have got just that, having taken the lead very quickly at the start of the second period.#

Los Blancos appeared to be somewhat fortunate to avoid falling behind in the early stages, as Benjamin Sesko’s goal was ruled out. Now, it is them that has taken the lead, and it’s all down to Brahim Diaz, as his stunning solo goal has Real Madrid one goal to the good.

Jude Bellingham who? The English midfielder missed out against Leipzig due to injury, but it is his replacement that has the opening goal for Real Madrid. It’s outstanding from Brahim, and Los Blancos will hope that this strike sparks them into life, as they look to hold a lead going into the second leg.