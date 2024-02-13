Two factors playing part in lack of Kylian Mbappe green light for Real Madrid deal

Real Madrid continue to hang on the telephone for the green light from Kylian Mbappe, but thus far, nothing has been forthcoming from the French forward.

There were reports of various deadlines and important dates, with Real Madrid reportedly wanting a decision in January, while Paris Saint-Germain were keen to have the matter resolved before the Champions League returned. Both od those milestones have arrived, and there is little clarity on Mbappe’s future.

On Monday it was reported that Mbappe’s entourage have doubts about his signing for Los Blancos, in part citing the major financial disparity between what he would earn at PSG and Real Madrid. Cadena SER confirm that news, saying that mother and agent Fayza Lamari has always been more keen on a renewal in Paris, seeing him there for at least a further year.

Recently PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi also announced that they would be playing their football in a new stadium too, which could be an exciting prospect for Mbappe to be the one to inaugurate it. During the week, 600 PSG fans also came to training to ask him to stay in Paris two. The Spanish outlet claim both are factors in his decision.

It is impossible to know exactly how Mbappe is thinking, and it would not be unfair to think the delay may well be a tactical move to see how much higher the offers for Mbappe will go. Real Madrid seem to be at the point where it is a take it or leave it offer, but it would not be the first time they have bent over backwards for him.