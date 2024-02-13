Revealed: Carlo Ancelotti’s team talk for Real Madrid ahead of RB Leipzig Champions League clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told his players that they will beat RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 first leg in Germany. Los Blancos come into the game in excellent form, having thumped Girona 4-0 on Saturday night. They face an RB Leipzig that have been in mixed form, and will be heavy favourites to head through.

Leipzig have just one clean sheet in their last 16 matches, and are facing Vinicius Junior after what some are calling the best performance of his career. Los Blancos will be without Jude Bellingham though, who has been ruled out for multiple weeks with an ankle issue.

Ahead of the game in Leipzig, during their Tuesday training session, Ancelotti told his side that they needed a big performance.

“We are going to win… We have to play a huge game,” Ancelotti told his charges, as Movistar+ captured.

“We are doing well because I think we are on a good streak, we are in a good moment. The team is motivated and excited, they are returning to the Champions League, the competition that we like a lot and we are playing against a powerful rival. Leipzig plays with intensity and quality in attack. We have to plan a complete game in the defensive and offensive aspects,” Ancelotti explained in his press conferene, as covered by MD.

Real Madrid will have a makeshift defence in action again, with Nacho Fernandez being partnered by Aurelien Tchouameni, although if the Frenchman defends like he did against Girona, then they will have few issues.