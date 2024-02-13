Real Madrid still open to move for right-back this summer – Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid have outlined their priorities for this summer, which run through Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies, but there are one or two loose ends to be tied up. Los Blancos are still uncertain on whether veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will be there next season, and will have to make calls on Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez.

The recent current has been pointing towards three of the four renewing, with Modric being the only one that could depart. The Croatian maestro has seen his role reduced this season, and Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that the club will not try to influence his decision.

“Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are two of the best players in the world and they have earned the right to decide what they want to do in terms of staying at Real Madrid or not,” he explained on The Daily Briefing.

“Carlo Ancelotti has said that he believes that players should retire when they’re still at the top, but it’s completely up to Kroos and Modric now – Real Madrid are just waiting on their decision.”

The most recent development has been that Real Madrid are edging towards another extension for Lucas Vazquez at right-back, but Romano claims they will still make a move if they see a deal they like.

“Aside from Kroos and Modric, there is the potential left-back situation with Alphonso Davies as discussed, and let’s see if a new right-back could also be a topic too, based on opportunities.”

In recent months Girona right-back Yan Couto, who has a year left on his deal with parent club Manchester City, and Sevilla youngster Juanlu Sanchez have been linked as potential Vazquez replacements, and long-term options to succeed Dani Carvajal. Vazquez has shown in recent weeks that he continues to hold the nerve for big games.