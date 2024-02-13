Real Madrid star provides injury update after being forced off against RB Leipzig – “I’ve noticed a blow”

Real Madrid continued their excellent with a slender victory over RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday. Brahim Diaz was the matchwinner, although it was Andriy Lunin that proved to be the real hero, as he made nine saves on his way to a well-earned clean sheet.

Brahim spoke to the media after the match (via Diario AS), and he described his winning goal, which has been called Messi-esque by many spectators.

“I get the ball, I make the first feint, I see that they are afraid to go in for the tackle, they retreat a lot… And that’s where I put it in the top corner. I saw Vini and wanted to give it to him, I hesitated, but I ended up shooting. It was a nice goal.”

Brahim was forced off towards the end of the match after suffering a calf injury. He provided an update on the situation.

“Honestly, right now I don’t know, I’m not going to lie to you. I’ve noticed a blow and I don’t know if the soleus went up or what happened. I guess tomorrow I’ll get tested and hope that it won’t be anything.”

Real Madrid will desperately hope that Brahim is okay, especially considering that he is the replacement for Jude Bellingham, who is currently out injured himself. The injury problems continue to pile up for Carlo Ancelotti.