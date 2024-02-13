Real Madrid and Brazil national team: How Carlo Ancelotti’s future shifted over 12 months

There was massive speculation in the football world about the future of Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. After Real Madrid lost El Clasico and were effectively knocked out of the title race in 2023, many predicted he would depart Real Madrid, while then Brazilian Football Confederation President Ednaldo Rodrigues said he would be taking over the Selecao two months later.

A word about Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has been involved in managerial duties for over 30 years. His career kicked off as an assistant coach at the Italian national club in 1992, and from there, he moved to Reggiana. Since his debut as a coach, Don Carlo has worked with many top teams, including Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid.

His first Real Madrid contract was in 2013. The Italian stayed for two years before leaving for Bayern Munich in 2015. He rejoined the Spanish side in 2021 and has remained the club’s coach.

Throughout his career, Carlo Ancelotti has a record of massive success. There’s no surprise he’s considered one of the best coaches in the football world. Ancelotti holds the record for the first and only coach to have won league titles across the top five leagues in Europe. He won the Serie A with AC Milan, the EPL with Chelsea, the Ligue 1 with PSG, the Bundesliga with Bayern, and La Liga with Real Madrid.

Furthermore, Carlo Ancelotti was awarded the best UEFA coach of the 2021/22 season. That was the first time he’d won the award. However, the Italian coach also thrice won the IFFHS World’s Best Club Coach award.

Don Carlo is the first coach in football history to win four Champions League titles. He won the first two seasons with AC Milan in 2002/03 and 2006/07. Then, with Madrid, he won the European Club Tournament in the 2013/14 and 2021/22 seasons.

Also, on five occasions, Ancelotti was the first coach to reach the finals of the European club competition. He only lost against Liverpool in the 2004/05 season. In his current second spell with the club in the Spanish capital, Don Carlo won a whopping seven trophies. He only won four in his first spell. His recent performances with Madrid were the primary reason the Brazil football team was interested in him.

Ancelotti’s intention to leave Real Madrid in 2024

When Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid contract was set to end in 2024’s summer, rumours were that he’d take the international route. The Brazil national team was at the forefront of landing the Italian manager. The news was directly confirmed by the CBF President Rodrigues.

The plan was that Fernando Diniz would serve as a temporary coach until Ancelotti took charge in the summer of 2024. Notably, the Brazilians hoped Ancelotti would lead them to the Copa America in the United States. Also, he would subsequently guide them through the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Brazil football team had been without a permanent manager since Tite’s departure after the World Cup in November. As a result, Ancelotti was a top priority. Don Carlo has experience coaching key Brazilian players like Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo Goes at Madrid. So, it would have been easy for him to fit with the squad quickly.

In July 2023, Rodrigues shared details of Ancelotti’s anticipated arrival at a press conference. According to him, the coach had communicated his availability. At the time, the news made headlines around the football world. Everyone was almost sure that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti would leave the club at the end of his contract.

However, Ancelotti himself didn’t publicly confirm the details. Madrid was in the preseason while the rumours were ongoing. So, it was understandable that he didn’t want to cause friction with the club. It would have raised questions about his commitment to the Spanish Giants if he had made any supportive comments. Of course, that could have potentially impacted his team’s early-season performance.

Real Madrid contract extension

It was depressing news for Brazil football fans when Don Carlo finally renewed his contract with Madrid in the Spanish capital. The report came out on December 29th, when Madrid released a confirmation statement. With the pen out to paper, the Italian coach is set to remain with them for two more years until June 2026.

Having sealed his contract extension, Carlo Ancelotti continues to perform at Los Blancos. With 23 matches played so far, Madrid is in a position to lift the La Liga trophy again.

The club boasts a ten-point lead over their eternal rival, FC Barcelona. Ancelotti won his 11th trophy for Madrid in late January in the Supercopa, as Real Madrid beat Barcelona with a commanding 4-1 victory in the final, skillful Brazilian Vinicius Jr scoring a hat-trick in just 40 minutes.

Furthermore, Real Madrid qualified for the Round of 16 of the Champions League for the umpteenth time. The club will be looking to extend their record as the most successful side in the tournament’s history. It’s worth noting that the Spanish side have never won a treble in their history. Perhaps, Ancelotti has his eyes set on achieving that record before he finally calls it quits with Los Blancos.

Having failed to secure Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazil football team appointed a different manager choosing Dorival Junior as a new manager for their men’s national team. Hailing from Araraquara in Sao Paulo, the 61-year-old coach recently led Sao Paulo to victory in the 2023 Brazilian Cup. Now, his new job is to guide his country at the upcoming 2024 Copa America.

While he may not be Don Carlo, Dorival boasts an extensive coaching career. He has worked with prominent Brazilian clubs such as Flamengo, Fluminense, and Santos. Notably, he achieved continental success by leading Flamengo to victory in 2022’s Copa Libertadores. His coaching accolades include winning the 2010 Brazilian Cup and the state league with Santos.