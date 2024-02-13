Real Betis extend contract of key defender until 2026

Real Betis have announced a contract extension at the heart of their defence, handing a new deal to World Cup-winner German Pezzella. The veteran Argentine has been a constant for Manuel Pellegrini since he returned to the club from Fiorentina.

Pezzella is in his fifth campaign with Los Verdiblancos across nine seasons and two spells. The 32-year-old returned to Betis in 2021, is now part of their captaincy group and has 169 appearances for the club now.

📣 OFFICIAL | Germán Pezzella renews his contract with Real Betis 🇦🇷😁 Great news, @Gpezze! 👏🔝 ➡️ https://t.co/UTkWDrb2xF.. pic.twitter.com/MGMIO0t9o7 — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) February 12, 2024

For manager Manuel Pellegrini, he has been a reliable soldier in recent years. While Marc Bartra was there when he came in, Pezzella is the only defender that has been consistently available for Betis since the Chilean took over. He is a starter once again this year, with Bartra, Sokratis Papasthotopoulos and Chadi Riad rotating alongside him – he will be 35 by the time his new deal expires.