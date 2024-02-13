Rayo Vallecano sack manager after run of 1 win in 14 La Liga matches

Rayo Vallecano are on the lookout for a new manager, having taken the decision to part ways with Francisco Rodriguez.

Francisco took charge last summer, replacing Andoni Iraola, who decided to leave the club at the end of his contract in order to take charge at AFC Bournemouth. He had a promising start, as Rayo were eighth at one point. However, after a run of one win in 14 La Liga matches, a streak that stretches back to October, the decision has been taken to sack the 45-year-old.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL / Rayo Vallecano de Madrid comunica el cese de Francisco Rodríguez como entrenador del Primer Equipo, así como de su cuerpo técnico.

Desde el Club queremos darle las gracias por su profesionalidad y dedicación. Y desearle mucha suerte en sus proyectos futuros. pic.twitter.com/VZ61bEK8ZY — Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) February 13, 2024

It’s safe to say that Francisco failed to reach the heights set by Iraola during his time at Vallecas, and with the club edging towards the relegation zone, it makes sense for a change to be made. Rayo Vallecano are seven points ahead of the drop zone at this stage, so they aren’t in immediate danger, although that could have been the case soon – it still could be.