Predicted XIs RB Leipzig-Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti’s defence healing as Jude Bellingham misses out

Real Madrid return to European action against RB Leipzig at 21:00 CEST this evening, and will do so with La Liga firmly in control, five points clear of Girona, ten away from Barcelona and 13 over Atletico Madrid. They will be without Jude Bellingham in Germany though.

Carlo Ancelotti is set to stack the midfield according to Marca, making just one change from the side that beat Girona 4-0. Nacho Fernandez is back from injury, and will return in central defence in their mind, with Aurelien Tchouameni stepping into midfield, in place of Jude Bellingham. It seems most likely that Fede Valverde would push further forward.

Diario AS differ, believing that Ancelotti will go for a more orthodox Bellingham replacement in Brahim Diaz. They see Nacho returning too, but in place of Lucas Vazquez, with Dani Carvajal shifting to right-back. Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger remain on the injury list with Bellingham. Young defenders Jacobo Ramon and Alvaro Carrillo have been called up should Ancelotti need them.

RB Leipig come into the match without major injury issues, and are expected to put out a team with plenty of attacking talent too. Marco Rose is likely to go with a 4-4-2 featuring Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda up front. Behind them, Dani Olmo and Xavi Simons will provide plenty of creativity too. Their defensive issues are the big concern for the Bundesliga side though, with 10 goals conceded in their last four games, and just one clean sheet in their last 16 matches.