Manchester United and Chelsea have “real advantage” in race to sign Barcelona star this summer – report

Frenkie de Jong’s future has been the subject of significant speculation over the last couple of weeks. The 26-year-old is reportedly under offer from Barcelona, who hope to agree a new contract on reduced wages, although if that fails to happen, there is a chance that he is sold on in the summer.

The sale of de Jong would significantly help Barcelona’s ongoing financial woes, although they would be losing one of their most influential players from the last few seasons. If the Dutch midfielder was to be put up for sale, it’s unlikely that he would be short of suitors, especially from the Premier League.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both been credited with an interest in de Jong, and according to Football Insider, they have a “real advantage” over clubs from other leagues, as the likelihood is that English clubs are the only ones that would be able to meet Barcelona’s demands.

At this stage, it’s not overly clear what de Jong’s stance is on leaving. He has spoken of his commitment to Barcelona over the last couple of years, but that’s not top say that he has altered his mindset now.