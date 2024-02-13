Manchester City will allow Barcelona target to leave this summer

It’s been a tough season so far for Barcelona, but one of the bright spots has been Joao Cancelo. The 29-year-old joined last summer on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City, and he has largely impressed, despite regularly being played away from his natural position of right-back.

Understandably, Barcelona hope to re-sign Cancelo this summer. It won’t be an easy operation due to their ongoing financial woes, but there is still hope that a deal can be agreed with Man City.

This is even more the case as Man City do not see Cancelo as having a future with them, as per MD. As such, they will negotiate this exit once again, whether that be to Barcelona or another club.

Barcelona will hope that they can win the race to sign Cancelo. They believe that they have the player’s full wishes to say, which should give them an advantage. However, they still need to stump up the cash to buy him permanently, which is easier said than done at this stage.