Manager of major European club offers himself to Barcelona as Xavi Hernandez successor

Barcelona are continuing their search for Xavi Hernandez’s replacement, following the 44-year-old’s decision to step down as head coach at the end of the season. There has been strong speculation in regards to several candidates, although nothing is concrete for now, as Sporting Director Deco aims to take his time.

At this stage, Hansi Flick appears to be a frontrunner for the role, but he’s not the only German manager that fancies taking over at Barcelona. According to MD, Thomas Tuchel’s entourage has offered him to the Catalan giants to be their next manager.

Tuchel is currently in charge at Bayern Munich, although he is severely under pressure following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen – a result that means they are five points off the lead in the Bundesliga. Tuchel is aware that his future at Bayern is far from certain, so he could now look to take the Barcelona job, provided that he is selected as a possible candidate.

It’s no surprise that Tuchel is interested in the Barcelona job. He has spoken in the past about his desire to manage one of the Clasico sides, and he could end up getting his wish this summer, although it’s too soon to say whether that will be the case.