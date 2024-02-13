Luis Enrique talks up Real Sociedad ahead of Champions League clash – “It’s a very balanced club”

Real Sociedad are hoping to continue their European journey by dumping out Paris Saint-Germain from the Champions League, continuing their wait to win the competition in the process. However, given the recent form of the two teams, it will be very difficult for La Real to pull off a result.

Imanol Alguacil’s side are winless in their last four matches across all competitions, failing to score in any of those. Despite this, PSG boss Luis Enrique fully expects a very stern test, as he told the media on Tuesday ahead of the first leg in Paris 24 hours later, as per Relevo.

“(La Real) is a very balanced club that has been playing very good seasons and very good football for these last six years, I would even say before that too. They are collecting the rewards for their good work as a club over the years.

“(Imanol) is at home, with a very intelligent philosophy, throwing a lot of people out of the house. A lot of players come out of the academy and they sign well.”

The big test for Real Sociedad will be whether they can pick up a positive result in Wednesday’s first leg. If they can stay in the tie, they will have a decent chance of progressing, with the second leg in front of their own fans at the Reale Arena.