Ex-Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho hit with €1.5m fine by Spanish authorities

Not only is Jose Mourinho unemployed, but he is also facing money problems. The Portuguese manager, recently of Roma, has been hit with a hefty fine by the Spanish tax authorities, although he presumably has enough saved away to take the hit.

Mourinho had an open case which he had appealed for tax evasion from the period of 2010-12 when he was employed by Real Madrid. His appeal has been turned down by the Supreme Court, as per Relevo, and he will be forced to pay a €571k fine, in addition to a settlement of €881k, amounting to over €1.45m in total.

While he escaped charges for the year of 2010, the tax authorities did find that he did not pay the correct amount of tax for the years of 2011 and 2012. He alleged that Real Madrid were paying the agency fees to Jorge Mendes’ Gestifute out of his wages, rather than him.

That has not been upheld though, and Mourinho becomes the latest high-profile figure in Spain to fall foul of the taxman.

