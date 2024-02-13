Detailed revealed on “canape-gate”: Fan fury led to Barcelona President Joan Laporta throwing trays of food

There was plenty of frustration and anger around Barcelona after last weekend’s very disappointing 3-3 draw with Granada at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Supporters weren’t happy with another poor result and performance, and some decided to take it out on club president Joan Laporta.

According to details revealed by journalist Xavi Valls on TV3’s Onze programme (via Sport), a small group of fans gathered next to Laporta’s box after the full time whistle to reproach him on the team’s performance and the future of the club, which led to a very tense moment. This group are said to have blamed Laporta “in a bad way” for Barcelona’s recent poor results.

This led to the 61-year-old becoming furious, and he proceeded to lash out on trays of canapes that were nearby. Valls notes that “not one, not two, not three but all the ones in front of Laporta” were thrown to the floor during his rage.

The pressure is certainly building within Barcelona, and Laporta is taking his fair share of heat because of this. It’s not a good moment for the club, and they need to get back on track as soon as possible.