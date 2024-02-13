Chelsea star shuts down rumours of possible move to Barcelona – “I’m coming out to deny them”

Last week, it was rumoured that Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez was keen on a move to Barcelona, to the point where he asked his agent to explore the possibility of a deal being done. It comes after a somewhat underwhelming 12 months at the Premier League club for Fernandez, who joined in the aftermath of winning the World Cup with Argentina in December 2022.

However, he has moved quickly to quash this speculation. Speaking after scoring for Chelsea in their 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday evening. Fernandez confirmed that the Barcelona rumours are fake, and that he only wants to remain in west London, as per MD.

“I don’t want to leave Chelsea. I’ve been very happy here with my teammates and the coaching staff since the first day I arrived. The people at the club treat me very well, I’m grateful for that. I’ll stay here until they want me to leave. I don’t know where those rumours came from; they had appeared on social media. I’m coming out to totally deny them.”

The fact of the matter is that even if Fernandez wanted to join Barcelona, a deal would have been next to impossible anyway, due to Chelsea’s likely demands and the Catalan side’s ongoing financial woes. It’s safe to say that this matter can be put to bed.