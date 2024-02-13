Champions League Predictions: Real Sociedad take on PSG and Real Madrid travel to RB Leipzig

The Champions League returns this week, with perennial threat Real Madrid returning to European action after an emphatic thumping of Girona, which many are calling the end of the La Liga title race. Meanwhile Paris Saint-Germain will be hoping Luis Enrique is the one that can turn their fortunes around in Europe, but face a tricky Real Sociedad in his first knockout tie. Here’s how we think the first legs will play out.

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid – Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Tuesday 13/02/24 – 21:00 CEST

Feargal Brennan: Real Madrid look ready to partially switch tracks in the run in after opening up a five point La Liga title lead. Whilst Carlo Ancelotti won’t admit it, he knows he can split resources, and keep extra freshness for Europe. No Jude Bellingham is an issue, but RB Leipzig don’t seem to have the engine room to capitalise, and their form has dipped. Lois Openda will be one to watch for against a patched up Los Blancos defence. But, Ancelotti will be confident of bringing a first leg lead back to Madrid.

Score Prediction: RB Leipzig 0-2 Real Madrid

John Menzies: Real Madrid will fancy their chances of a 15th European Cup/Champions League, and they will certainly be one of the favourites. Jude Bellingham will be a big miss for Carlo Ancelotti, but they have more than enough firepower to break down the Bundesliga side’s underperforming defence.

Score Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-3 Real Madrid

Ruairidh Barlow: Real Madrid will of course be on a high after their Girona clash, but it’s also true that they were superlative in that match – expecting them to hit that level again three days later is a lot. They play a Leipzig side that traditionally given them problems in the past, but their lack of solidity at the back will be exploited. The lack of Jude Bellingham robs Los Blancos of some of their goal threat though, and so it will still be in play come the second leg.

Score Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-2 Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad – Parc des Princes

Wednesday 14/02/24 – 21:00 CEST

FB: Real Sociedad are more than capable of continuing Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League woes, although their inability to score goals of late could cost them, especially with the French champions having Kylian Mbappe back from injury. Imanol Alguacil will hope to keep it tight in Paris ahead of the return leg at the Reale Arena.

Score Prediction: PSG 1-1 Real Sociedad

JM: PSG are waltzing to a Ligue 1 title defence but their Champions League question marks remain. After scraping through the group stages they meet a well coached La Real missing some key players. If Mikel Oyarzabal misses out, Imanol Alguacil will tweak his team, but a return leg in San Sebatian could see a shock.

Score Prediction: PSG 1-0 Real Sociedad

RB: Valentine’s day in the city of love for Real Sociedad, but the Txuri-Urdin might be reminded of the painful side of romance against PSG. If this match had occurred in November, La Real would stand a chance of taking a win, but Luis Enrique has had an extra few months to the tinker and adjust his PSG, while Imanol Alguacil is furiously trying to work their way out of their usual new year dip. La Real are not solid, nor are they scoring regularly, but they are well-coached. PSG to take an advantage to Donostia-San Sebastian.

Score Prediction: PSG 2-0 Real Sociedad

