Barcelona star to decide future after discussions with Xavi Hernandez replacement

Last week, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez re-iterated his desire for Sergi Roberto to continue at the club beyond the end of this season, despite his own departure. The 44-year-old coach has been a big backer of the veteran midfielder, although reports have suggested that those higher up are not so keen on the 31-year-old.

After Xavi announced that he would be stepping down in the summer, it was widely reported that Roberto would also be leaving, as his contract would not be extended. However, according to Sport, this is far from the truth, as the Catalan giants are prepared to offer a renewal to Roberto, who is highly valued within the club for his involvement, role in the dressing room and his very low salary.

According to the report, Roberto is in no hurry to decide his future. He intends to hold talks with Xavi’s successor, once they are appointed, in order to figure out how involved he would be in plans for next season. If he were to be far down the pecking order, he would strongly consider leaving.

Roberto’s commitment to Barcelona over the last decade or so has been incredibly strong, and as club captain, he has earned the right to decide his own future. For now, the situation remains open.