Barcelona receive good news from La Liga ahead of Champions League showdown with Napoli

The Champions League represents the only realistic chance of Barcelona winning a trophy this season, given that they lost in the Spanish Super Cup final, are out of the Copa del Rey, and are 10 points adrift of Real Madrid in the La Liga title race. Even then, Xavi Hernandez’s side will be considered as outsiders to win their sixth ever European cup, given that they have been poor over the last few months.

Still, they have as good a chance as any of winning the tournament, although they have a very tough task to get past Napoli in their last 16 tie, which kicks off next week with the first leg in Naples. If Barcelona can pick up a positive result in that one, they will have a good chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

Barcelona have received some much-needed good news ahead of that second leg at Montjuic, as it has been reported by Relevo that La Liga have pencilled in their match with Mallorca for the 8th of March, which is a Friday. It means that they will have an extra day of rest before the match against Napoli, which takes place on the 12th.

It’s uncommon for Barcelona to play in La Liga on a Friday, it’ll only be the second time this season that it has happened (vs Sevilla on MD3). Xavi and his players are sure to be grateful for the extra day to prepare, which they will certainly need.