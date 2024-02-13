Barcelona offer new contract to Frenkie de Jong with major wage cut

Barcelona will do what they can to pay less money to Frenkie de Jong next season, by hook or by crook. The Dutchman is set to be their highest paid player again next season, after earning just under €25m this season.

His already high wages were inflated by the wage deferrals agreed during the pandemic with President Josep Maria Bartomeu, and thus far, Barcelona have been able to sell de Jong on a new deal. As per Jijantes, carried by Sport, Barcelona have made a new contract offer to de Jong to extend his deal and lower his wages dramatically, which he is considering now. His new deal would run until 2029.

🚨 Barcelona has submitted a renewal offer to Frenkie de Jong, and he must respond within a few weeks. @gerardromero pic.twitter.com/ugzYFCxbTf — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 13, 2024

The Blaugreana will hear out offers for de Jong this summer too, knowing they have to make at least one major sale, and that his wages would be one of their largest costs off the books. While he remains a key player for Barcelona, he is not quite hitting the heights money would like, and that his wages would suggest.

Given he is out of contract in 2026, de Jong holds plenty of power if he doesn’t decide to renew his deal. He would be one of the best earners in European football if he were to see out his deal until that point, which may strain relations with Barcelona, but after reports that he is open to a move, then he could hit free agency at the age of 2028.