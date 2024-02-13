Barcelona narrow managerial shortlist to three candidates

Barcelona are beginning to take decisions on their next manager, and certainly sporting director Deco has been clear about ruling various options out, distancing Barcelona from names like Ruben Amorim, Thiago Motta, Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola.

However there have been a large number of names linked to the position, and Gerard Romero claims that Barcelona have narrowed their shortlist to just three candidates, one of which is Italian, one of which is German, and one of which is Spanish.

A number of the names linked fit that criteria, although the Italian option would most clearly appear to be Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi. He has a €12m release clause in his contract and is thought to be in high demand this summer.

🚨 Thomas Tuchel is another option to replace Xavi. A few weeks ago, Tuchel's possibility seemed almost impossible for Barça. However, now there is a sense that there might be a way to pursue this option. He has always been tempted to coach in the Spanish league. If Barcelona… pic.twitter.com/ImC5YvW3U8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 13, 2024

Several German coaches have been linked to the role, most cloesly with former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick. Julian Nagelsmann and current Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel have also beens uggested as options. The former does not have a contract with Germany beyond the summer, and there is a feeling that Tuchel could leave Bayern at the end of the year.

Finally, the Spanish manager is perhaps the hardest work out. Garcia Pimienta, Michel Sanchez and Imanol Alguacil have all distanced themselves from the job, and speculation surrounding them has died down. More recently, reports emerged that a section of the Barcelona board likes Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso – his signing seems impossible though, given the demand for him and his links to former clubs Liverpool, Bayern and Real Madrid.