Barcelona manager search looking clearer as top target is all but ruled out

It’s been a little over two weeks since Barcelona were beaten 5-3 at home by Villarreal, sending the club into a tailspin which was given momentum by Xavi Hernandez’s announcement that he would be leaving at the end of the season. Now though, it looks as if there may be some clarity on his potential successor.

Earlier this week it was reported that President Joan Laporta and Sporting Director Deco had narrowed their shortlist down to just three names, while Hansi Flick and Roberto de Zerbi had been underlined as the favourites for the position.

🗣️ Who would you pick between these two? pic.twitter.com/YxE9Zzvbpi — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 13, 2024

While no decisions have been taken, and nor have serious talks over the position, it would appear that Flick has the clearest path to the job. That is because Matteo Moretto has told The Daily Briefing that de Zerbi is close to impossible for Laporta to secure. In addition to the fact he is financially the most expensive option, de Zerbi is keen to remain in the Premier League as things stand, and believes he will have the chance to do so.

It is early on in the search for Xavi’s replacement, and Laporta has a habit of pulling of shock moves, if those two were leading the race, then he will have to change de Zerbi’s mind in order to bring him in. Combined with the fact that Flick is free, and de Zerbi will set Barcelona back in excess of €10m, the Blaugrana may wish to exercise financial prudence if they do feel the German coach can do the job.