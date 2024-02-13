Barcelona defender unlikely to return for Champions League clash against Napoli

Barcelona are less than two weeks away from looks like their final chance to add some value to a frustrating season in the Champions League. Napoli stand in their way of their path to the quarter-finals for the first time since Lionel Messi left, but the Blaugrana are still nursing a number of fitness problems going into that tie.

In addition to the loss of Gavi and Alejandro Balde for the rest of the season, Joao Felix and Ferran Torres looking ulikely to make, Marcos Alonso is also more likely to miss the game against the Italian champions.

Marca say that that Barcelona do not want to run unnecessary risks with Alonso. He went down with a similar back injury to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and also underwent surgery in December. He is expected back at the end of the month.

As such he is more likely to return against Getafe or Athletic Club the following week. Alonso’s recovery is thought to be going well, but he will be one of their only options at the position down the stretch for Barcelona, after Balde’s injury. Joao Cancelo is the only other obvious choice to play there, although teenager Hector Fort has also filled in there at times.