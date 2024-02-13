Barcelona could poach defender from Atletico Madrid this summer

Barcelona will undoubtedly be doing their shopping in the free agent market this summer, and could well be looking to bring a key player from one of their rivals. The best Atletico Madrid sides of recent years have all featured Mario Hermoso playing well, but he is out of contract this summer.

So far Los Rojiblancos have offered him a new deal on a lower wage than he is currently aware, but as of last month, his agents were looking for exit routes for Hermoso. He has been linked to Aston Villa and Serie A.

Gerard Romero now says that the Blaugrana are also keeping tabs on him for the summer. He currently has little intention of signing at the current offer from Atletico, and at the age of 28, could be looking at his last big contract.

Hermoso would certainly be a sensible signing for Barcelona if they are to sell a central defender this summer. He is capable of playing out from the back, playing left-back, and pushing into midfield from defence.

However it is also true that his best football has come in a back three, where he has more defensive protection. While he can play at left-back, it is not a natureal role for him to get down the line, and should not be considered a Marcos Alonso replacement.