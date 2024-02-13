Atletico Madrid deny having worked with son of ex-CTA Vice President Enriquez Negreira

On Tuesday, Javier Enriquez Romero- son of Enriquez Negreira, the former Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees that has been at the centre of the infamous Negreira case – claimed that Barcelona isn’t the only side that he himself has worked with. He also stated that he provided advisory and coaching services to two other La Liga clubs – Atletico Madrid and Girona.

However, as per MD, Atleti have moved quickly to deny these claims. They deny any type of employment relationship, nor commission, nor advice having been supplied by or come from Javier Enriquez, who is also under investigation as part of the case currently against his father and Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid say that the relationship Javier Negreira refers to could have been with club legend Luis Aragones, rather than the club itself. The report states that the pair are likely to have coincided during Aragones spell in charge of Spain, which was between 2004 and 2008, as Javier Enriquez worked as an advisor at the Spanish Football Federation from 2005 to 2012.