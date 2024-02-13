Arsenal and Chelsea given boost in Nico Williams pursuit as Athletic Club eye up replacement

Athletic Club are having a marvellous season. After 24 matchdays, they sit fifth in La Liga – and only two points off the top four. Furthermore, they are well placed to reach the Copa del Rey final, having defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final tie at the Civitas Metropolitano last week.

Given this, it looks highly likely that Los Leones will be playing some form of European football next season, whether that be in the Champions League, Europa League or the Conference League. If they are to do this, it would have a significant effect on their transfer business this summer.

According to Diario AS, should Athletic secure European football for next season, they will make a move for Braga’s Alvaro Djalo. The Portuguese forward has 13 goals across all competitions this season, and is regarded as one of the most promising attacking players in Portugal. A deal could be done for a fee in the region of €10m.

A move for Djalo is likely to move forward if Nico Williams ends up leaving Athletic Club in the summer. Arsenal and Chelsea are both credited with an interest in the 21-year-old, who has a €50m release clause in the contract he signed two months ago. Djalo could well end up being his replacement.