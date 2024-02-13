Andriy Lunin inspires Real Madrid to narrow victory over RB Leipzig in Champions League clash

Real Madrid are in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, having defeated RB Leipzig 1-0 in Germany in what was a somewhat controversial affair.

Los Blancos were very poor in the first half, and they could have been behind inside the opening few minutes. Xavier Schlager’s shot was turned home by Benjamin Sesko, although the goal appeared to be ruled out for an offside against Benjamin Henrichs, who was adjudged to have impeded Andriy Lunin.

Lunin was in fine form on the night, as he made numerous saves to keep the hosts at bay. It was crucial that he did so too, as Real Madrid scored the only goal of the goal in the second half. Brahim Diaz did brilliantly to fashion a chance out of nothing, and he fired home from the edge of the box to make it 1-0.

That how it remained, and that is the score that Real Madrid will carry over to the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.