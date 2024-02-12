WATCH: Lamine Yamal compilation as 16-year-old rescues Barcelona with masterclass

Barcelona slipped to another frustrating draw against Granada on Sunday night, drawing 3-3 with the Andalusians, having taken the lead. There was one bright spark for the Blaugrana though, and increasingly he is becoming the positive for this season – 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

The teenager was in inspired form, scoring twice, including a late equaliser where he unleashed a fierce shot from outside the box. Lamine Yamal took on plenty of responsibility during the match, and after being awarded the player of the match award, spoke with plenty of maturity too.

”Yes, we have been conceding these quick goals throughout La Liga. It is something that we must urgently improve because at the end of the day, it is what is costing us the points,” he remarked to Movistar+, as recorded by MD.

The award mattered little to him in the grand scheme of things.

”I am trying to work with the trust that the coach is giving me. I am very grateful to him, but now I am only thinking about the match and the lost opportunity before me.”

“I am very grateful for the MVP. It’s something you like, but I’m sad about the defeat.”

He converted his brace from an expected goals figure of just 0.65, the first a header at the back post, the second that effort from distance. His display was yet further evidence that he is their most dangerous attacking threat currently.

Image via JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images