Section of Barcelona’s board dreaming of Europe’s most in-demand manager

Barcelona’s search for a new manager looks even more desperate as the weeks past, with Xavi Hernandez’s departure failing to inspire a reaction from the Blaugrana. As names continue to fly around, some of Barcelona’s board are reportedly dreaming of the forbidden fruit.

Catalan daily Sport claim that a section of the hierarchy at Barcelona would like to get ahead of the pack and move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso. The former Real Madrid midfielder is flavour of the month due to his sterling work with Leverkusen, who are unbeaten in the Bundesliga and five points clear of Bayern Munich. His credentials were confirmed by their 3-0 victory over Bayern on Saturday night, as they dominated the Bavarians.

It’s noted that Alonso spent part of his childhood in Barcelona, and then later in satellite town Sabadell. Some of the board want to get ahead of their competitors, and try to convince him.

Real Madrid are not in need of a manager currently, but Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for him, and another former club in Liverpool will no doubt be hoping he replaces Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Barcelona will have their work cut out. Beyond loyalty to his former clubs, Alonso’s managerial career so far has been characterised by his patience to wait for the right opportunities, starting at Real Madrid’s under-19s, before moving to Real Sociedad B, and then Leverkusen. Alonso will have his pick of jobs this summer if he wants to leave, and Barcelona are not exactly an easy landing spot currently.