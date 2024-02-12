Real Sociedad seal major coup as star signs new deal until 2029 amid Premier League links

Real Sociedad have tied down one of their best players in Japanese forward Takefusa Kubo, who signs a new deal until 2029 with the Txuri-Urdin.

Kubo moved to La Real two summers ago from Real Madrid for a little under €6m, although Los Blancos have retained 50% of his sell-on fee. Since he has gone from strength to strength at the Reale Arena, playing a key role in their qualification for the Champions League last season, and their progress to the Round of 16 this year.

He had been linked with a move away this summer, with a €60m release clause looking increasingly like value for money for Europe’s giants. A new deal though should give La Real some security over his future, or at least a better negotiating position, although his release clause in the new contract is so far unclear.

Real Sociedad have announced a new contract for Takefusa Kubo running until 2⃣0⃣2⃣9⃣ "I was born very far away, but the Japanese and the Basques have a lot in common, so thank you for making me feel at home."pic.twitter.com/ops51ANWfB — Football España (@footballespana_) February 12, 2024

Liverpool and Saudi Arabia had both enquired about his availability last month, and it was beginning to look like a tricky task for La Real to retain him in the summer, although Kubo had made it clear he would not be going anywhere in January. It may be that Real Sociedad are simply increasing the asking price, but Kubo has spoken of how happy he is in Donostia-San Sebastian on numerous occasions.