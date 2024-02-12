Real Madrid teammate urges Toni Kroos to return for Germany in Euro 2024

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos is still to decide whether he will continue playing at all beyond the end of this season, but he is being encouraged to go out with a bang – at least from international football.

Compatriot Antonio Rudiger has for a second time urged Kroos to come out of retirement for Germany, and lead them into Euro 2024 in front of a home crowd. Kroos, 34, quit die Mannschaft after Euro 2020 (held in 2021), after another disappointing exit for his side, reaching 106 caps.

Rudiger was quoted by Relevo, praising his teammate and making it clear that he could be crucial for his side this summer.

“It’s at home, we want to have the best players there, and at this moment I see Toni as one of the best German players, because he is also one of the best Real Madrid players at the moment.”

Germany face Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in the group stages, as they return home for major international tournament 18 years after the 2006 World Cup. Manager Julian Nagelsmann will no doubt be instrumental, and he will probably have to guarantee Kroos a crucial role in midfield, despite the competition of Ilkay Gundogan, Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich.