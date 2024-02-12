Real Madrid teammate Fede Valverde leaves X-rated comment under Jude Bellingham Instagram

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was once again in impressive and decisive form against Girona, scoring twice before coming off with an ankle injury. His performance was instrumental in winning a top of the table clash that many feel has wrapped up the La Liga title for this season.

Bellingham could be set to miss two or three weeks coming off that injury, but did state on his Instagram that he would be ‘Back in no time’, as part of an Instagram post he put up after the Girona match, relaxing fans about his injury status.

Bellingham has taken to life in Madrid, and appears to have made a strong impression in the dressing room, fitting in with the culture. This was in evidence once again, by Fede Valverde‘s comical, if slightly lewd comment.

“You can’t play with three legs” Valverde noted under one of the pictures Bellingham put up, referring to the bulge in one of the photos.