Real Madrid starlet could have loan options in three different countries if game time doesn’t increase

Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler has received as much public praise as anyone in their squad this season from Carlo Ancelotti, but remains somewhat frustrated with his lack of minutes. After missing the first six months of the season with a series of injuries, the 18-year-old has made just one start against lower-league Arandina in the Copa del Rey.

Since returning to fitness at the start of January, Guler has seen just 89 minutes of game time in four matches, most of which came against Arandina. He was also seen launching his bib after warming up without getting on at the Santiago Bernabeu a couple of weeks ago.

According to Sport, he will have options to leave on loan in the summer if he does not see himself getting more game time next year. They claim that Tottenham Hotspur and Bayer Leverkusen are both willing to offer Guler an exit route.

Yet Los Blancos would be more happy loaning him to a side where he is guaranteed minutes, or Milan. Real Madrid were pleased with the experience they had loaning Brahim Diaz to the Rossoneri, having received a quality forward back who could make his way into the Spain squad.

Ancelotti has been clear with Guler that he must be patient and wait for his chances, and it seems likely the situation will lend itself for that in the coming months. With Real Madrid reaching out ahead of their competition in La Liga, Ancelotti will be able to rotate ahead of European games, when Guler could see more minutes.