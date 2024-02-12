Real Madrid star Toni Kroos admits he is considering Germany return for Euro 2024

Real Madrid metronome Toni Kroos has admitted he is thinking about coming out of retirement for Germany this summer, as they look to win their first international title a decade on from securing the World Cup in Brazil on home soil. At the same time, he left the door open to retirement at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old has been receiving calls from his home country to return to die Mannschaft on account of his excellent form once again, with Germany struggling. Including from teammate Antonio Rudiger, who says that he is amongst the best they have.

Asked about it ahead of their clash with RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Kroos explained that those were the two biggest decisions he had to wrestle with.

“These are all the problems I have… I have to make many decisions and I haven’t made any yet, what to do. It will depend on how I feel, on my personal plans, which I have… because I want to finish my career at the highest level possible. We had the same discussion a year ago and I’m still quite happy with that decision. We’ll see, now is the year that also leaves me a little more time to make the decision, I want it to be the right one.”

“The national team? I’m thinking about it, there is a possibility, yes, but I don’t know yet…”

He was also pressed on a potential retirement – he was open about the fact he was considering it last season, but after another stellar campaign where Kroos started the majority of matches, decided he should continue.

“I always tell the truth, and that is that I don’t know. I’m thinking about what to do, but I haven’t decided anything. I’m glad that many people want me to play one more year, that’s positive, more than the other way around (laughs). I haven’t taken the decision.”

“I will take it when I feel ready or I am clear about it, on the field it doesn’t worry me one bit… It is an important decision but I am so happy with what I have achieved that I don’t worry about it at all.”

Madridistas will be hoping that he does indeed stick around for another year. While they have a stacked midfield in their squad, with plenty of options, nobody else gives them the control Kroos does. There is a strong case to be made that he is the best in La Liga at his position again this season, and they would no doubt feel his loss.