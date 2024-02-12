Real Madrid lynchpin Toni Kroos doubles down on Saudi Arabia shade – ‘I was right’

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has not shied away from criticism in Saudi Arabia, and appearing in front of the media for the first time since he played in the Spanish Supercup in Riyadh, he said the behaviour of the Saudi fans was proof of his statements.

Kroos in the past has been critical of Saudi Arabia in the past, noting the lack of human rights and the treatment of people in the LGBTQ+ community. More recently he categorised Gabri Veiga’s move there as embarrassing, claiming that people only move to Saudi Arabia for money due to the low level of competition.

Throughout the two matches he played against Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, he was whistled and booed by a largely partisan Real Madrid crowd for saying as much, and mocked them after the first of those games on social media. He was asked if the abuse from the Saudi fans hurt him and what he thought of the reaction.

“No, for me it was more or less the confirmation that what I said was right.”

Rarely afraid to speak his mind, it appears Kroos will not back down from his stance. He is not the only one to have been critical of players moving to Saudi Arabia or the situation there, but few have been as brazen about it.