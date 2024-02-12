Real Madrid edging towards offering veteran new contract

Real Madrid have a number of veterans that will be out of contract at the end of the season, and with that a number of decisions to make ahead of the summer. However it looks like the majority will come back next year, including Lucas Vazquez.

The 32-year-old winger turned right-back is now one of the longest-serving players at the club. With the exception of a season with Espanyol, he has been at Valdebebas for the last 17 years, and according to Relevo, they are edging towards offering him another year.

While they are tracking other right-back options, including Yan Couto and Juanlu, they are in no hurry to make a move for the position, and have other priorities this summer. Vazquez has not been without criticism during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, but has generally held up well, and his excellent recent form is convincing Los Blancos that they should offer him a new deal.

The report also says that he is happy in Madrid, although not quite having the game time he would like, but also has a decision to make.

It seems more likely than not that Vazquez will elect to stay – being over the age of 30, Real Madrid will only offer him a one-year deal at any rate. If they do not feel that there is a standout right-back they need to sign immediately then it makes sense. At some point in the near future they will no doubt be looking for a long-term replacement to Dani Carvajal too though.