Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Nico Williams still attracting interest, Yan Couto and Real Madrid full-backs

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

Nico Williams linked to Chelsea and Arsenal

Spain star Nico Williams is very grateful to Athletic Club and is very happy with his career there. In the summer there will undoubtedly be clubs that will ask for information, and possibly try to make a move for him, because Nico is one of the best talents in his position. Before Arsenal and Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona were also linked, but before he signed his new deal, and it’s too early to talk about any club in particular. Make no mistake though, he is a very popular player for clubs from the Premier League, La Liga and Italy.

Ferland Mendy links to Saudi Arabia are old news

Real Madrid are obviously trying to make a move for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, and previously we discussed that Miguel Gutierrez could be an alternative to the Canadian if they cannot extract him from Bavaria. Regarding the futures of Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy, the two left-backs currently available, it’s still a developing situation. It’s true that Mendy is well thought of in Saudi Arabia, hence the links, but they sounded him out in the summer, so it’s no sure thing they will come back in for him.

Yan Couto could leave Manchester City this summer

Despite struggling against Real Madrid, Yan Couto has been excellent this season, and that explains the previous links to Los Blancos, although I can’t speak to them yet. Equally, there are several European clubs that are following Couto, and Manchester City could give the go-ahead for his departure in the summer. Couto is due to return to City from his loan at Girona this summer, and only has a year remaining on his deal, but as of now, nobody has opened talks for Couto.