Javier Mascherano halts Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe on march towards more accolades

Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe had been intending on competing against Kylian Mbappe this summer at the Paris Olympics, but he may have to settle for a preseason tour instead – he may still see Mbappe. The 17-year-old was hoping to be at the games, but his Brazil side have been knocked out at the qualification round.

Brazil needed just a draw to secure their passage to the Olympics, but Javier Mascherano’s under-20 Argentina side fought out a win over the Selecao, with Argentinos Juniors youngster Luciano Gondou heading home the only goal of the game.

¡El gol que valió el pasaje a París! El tanto de Luciano Gondou para el festejo de @Argentina en el clásico ante #Brasil en la última jornada de la Fase Final del #CONMEBOLPreolímpico. 🇦🇷 ⚽ 🛫 #CreeEnGrande pic.twitter.com/6uvkpvcPHW — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) February 11, 2024

It leaves Brazil on three points, Argentina on five, Paraguay on four and Venezuela on one with only the latter two to play each other. The top two will qualify.

Endrick played 73 minutes in the match but was starved of chances. As MD point out, this is no disaster for Real Madrid, who will now be able to put him through a full preseason in his first year at the club with his teammates.