Football España on CNN: Real Madrid on course to challenge points records as La Liga title moves closer

Real Madrid’s thrashing of Girona, combined with a defeat for Atletico Madrid and a draw for Barcelona extended their lead over all three of their closest competitors this weekend. As they approach the final third of the season, it looks as if it is theirs to lose.

Currently, Los Blancos are averaging just over two-and-a-half points per game, which should they maintain it, will take them to 96.5 points for the season. Clearly either it will be one of 97 or 96 at this pace, but it would be enough to edit the record books if they carry on, as Football España noted on CNN while reviewing the game.

#RealMadrid are on course to enter the top 5 points totals in La Liga history – @cnnsport. pic.twitter.com/QqvDM0beS9 — Football España (@footballespana_) February 12, 2024

The top two record points totals came from Tito Vilanova’s Barcelona (11-12, 100 points) and Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid (12-13, 100 points). Pep Guardiola’s side also racked up 99 points in 2010, but the other two totals (96) that round out the top five also came from Guardiola and Pellegrini. Carlo Ancelotti‘s side stand a good chance at this pace of making it into that top five.

Much of the focus this year has been on the failings of their rivals, which are no doubt there, but Los Blancos are accumulating points at an almost impossible rhythm too. The show they put on against Girona was evidence they have plenty more to give too, as they moved five points clear.

Image via Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press