Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas rages at teammates – ‘Cannot be allowed in professional football’

Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas has called out his teammates for conceding late on against Getafe on Sunday, claiming it was a sequence that was not befitting professional footballers.

The Galician side had worked hard to come back from two goals down in the second half away to Getafe, and had just drawn level, when four minutes later Jaime Mata headed off his shoulder and into the net for the winner.

“We had a mistake, I was going to say it was an under-19s mistake but it was an under-15s mistake, which cannot be allowed in professional football, and they punish you with that goal. It’s a shame because a mistake will decide the match for you.”

“We have lost many games in the last minutes, almost all due to individual errors.”

Aspas was crucial in the comeback tipping the game in Celta’s favour. For the first time in many years under Rafael Benitez this season, Aspas is starting some of their games on the bench. Their 36-year-old captain had no qualms with Benitez for that though.

“I’m feeling very good, trying to help wherever I’m told to. I’ve had to start as a substitute and that’s fine. No one can reproach me because I work like anyone else. If they put me on, good, and if not, fine too. What I want is for the team of my soul to win, which is Celta. That’s how it will be until the day I retire,” he told MD.

The Celta icon still has three goals and five assists this season, making nearly a third of their goals in La Liga this season. His presence remains important, and he has started nearly 80% of their games, but this year he has not been the be all and end all in Vigo, albeit with disappointing results.