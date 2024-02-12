Barcelona star Gavi hits back at journalist over criticism of teammate

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi may only have played 7 games for the first team, and he may only be 17, but he is getting the full experience. The Blaugrana defence continues to look fragile, and now he is being publicly criticised.

Cubarsi went down after a supposed stamp from Granada goalkeeper Agustin Batalla in the box, but nothing was given. No contact was immediately obvious from the footage provided.

Paco Gonzalez of Cope on Pau Cubarsi: "Pathetic Cubarsi. He goes down complaining, he doesn't get touched. I'll use the fact he's 17 to say his father should pick him up, and tell him he doesn't need to do it with the career he has ahead of him." pic.twitter.com/inh3ygXNvv — Football España (@footballespana_) February 12, 2024

On Cadena Cope, veteran journalist Paco Gonzalez did not hold back on Cubarsi, explaining that his father should pick him up and lay down the law for him.

Which was not taken well by Cubarsi’s teammate Gavi, who was in the stands to watch the 3-3 draw as he recovers from his injury. Gavi replied to the clip of Gonzalez’s criticism on Instagram saying “Pathetic is what you are, smarten up Paco.”

Cubarsi has certainly come into the side at a rough time, as Xavi Hernandez desperately searches for the answers to their issues. In particular, his position on the pitch is perhaps the most exposed to criticism, perhaps with the exception of the goalkeeping position.